Drake Callender News: Concedes twice in opener
Callender registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.
Callender made his Minnesota debut Saturday in the regular season opener after spending last season as Miami's No. 2 keeper. He conceded two goals, one in each half, and made four saves versus Austin. He'll look for a better result in a difficult matchup Saturday versus FC Cincinnati.
