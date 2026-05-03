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Drake Callender News: Concedes twice in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Callender made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win against Columbus Crew.

Callendar conceded two goals Saturday, breaking a six-match streak without conceding multiple goals. He still secured a victory over Columbus though, thanks to his attack's productive day. Next up he faces Austin FC on Sunday, a side which has scored 14 goals through 10 matches this season.

Drake Callender
Minnesota United
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