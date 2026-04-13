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Drake Callender News: Five saves, one goal conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Callender had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over San Diego FC.

Even though the beginning of April has seen Callender log back-to-back appearances without a clean sheet, he was relatively solid. For both games, he not only conceded one goal but also logged at least five saves. Perhaps the goalkeeper will record better luck Saturday against Portland.

Drake Callender
Minnesota United
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