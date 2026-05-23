Drake Callender News: Holds on for draw
Callender allowed a goal while making no saves during Saturday's 1-1 draw with RSL.
Callender allowed the opening goal of the match in the 22nd minute but held RSL from there as Minnesota came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for four saves over his last three starts. Minnesota head to Sporting KC in their first match following the World Cup.
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