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Drake Callender News: Holds on for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Callender allowed a goal while making no saves during Saturday's 1-1 draw with RSL.

Callender allowed the opening goal of the match in the 22nd minute but held RSL from there as Minnesota came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for four saves over his last three starts. Minnesota head to Sporting KC in their first match following the World Cup.

Drake Callender
Minnesota United
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