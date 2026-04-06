Drake Callender News: Incredible for win
Callender registered seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Callender was absolutely incredible during Saturday's win. He faced eight shots and stopped seven of them during one of his best performances of the season. The goalkeeper was totally unstoppable and shut down Galaxy every time they tried to push forward. He will hope to continue this exceptional form against San Diego.
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