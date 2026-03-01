Drake Callender News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Callender made four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati.
Callender kept Cincinnati out of the back of the net Saturday, his first clean sheet since the 2024 season. He made four saves in his second straight match as well. Next up he heads to Nashville SC on Saturday, a side which has scored four goals through two matches this season.
