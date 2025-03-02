Drake Callender News: On bench Sunday

Callender (groin) is among the substitutes for Sunday's visit to Houston Dynamo.

Callender was his team's first-choice goalkeeper last season but is now in a competition with Oscar Ustari, who has retained the manager's trust for the second MLS game of 2025. However, with just under a week of training after overcoming his injury, Callender could still aim to see action for a team that is in contention in both domestic and CONCACAF Champions Cup tournaments.