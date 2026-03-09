Drake Callender headshot

Drake Callender News: Saves four, concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Callender made four saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Callender fell victim to a multifaceted Nashville SC attack, conceding multiple goals for the second time in three games. The shotstopper has made four saves in three consecutive outings, and he'll have to be at his best in Sunday's road clash with a Vancouver Whitecaps side that has scored eight goals across their first three matches.

Drake Callender
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Callender See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Callender See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 31, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 12, 2024