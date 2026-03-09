Drake Callender News: Saves four, concedes three in loss
Callender made four saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Callender fell victim to a multifaceted Nashville SC attack, conceding multiple goals for the second time in three games. The shotstopper has made four saves in three consecutive outings, and he'll have to be at his best in Sunday's road clash with a Vancouver Whitecaps side that has scored eight goals across their first three matches.
