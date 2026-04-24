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Drake Callender News: Shuts out Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Callender kept a clean sheet while making two saves during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Dallas.

Callender helped Minnesota to all three points by blanking Dallas on Wednesday. The keeper has kept two straight clean sheets while allowing just one goal and combining for nine saves over his last three starts. Minnesota take on LAFC on Saturday.

Drake Callender
Minnesota United
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