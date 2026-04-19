Drake Callender News: Shuts out Portland
Callender kept a clean sheet while making two saves during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.
Callender helped Minnesota to all three points by blanking Portland on Saturday. The clean sheet was the first in Callender's last three starts as he's allowed just two goals while combining for 14 saves over that stretch. Minnesota head to Dallas for mid week action on Wednesday.
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