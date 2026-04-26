Drake Callender headshot

Drake Callender News: Six saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Callender made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Los Angeles Football Club.

Callender stood tall with six saves in Saturday's 1-0 MLS home loss to LAFC at Allianz Field, coming up with his top moment after the break when he denied Nathan Ordaz point-blank after the forward slipped in behind Minnesota's back line on a quick counter. The only shot that beat him came early, as David Martinez finished in the ninth minute from a tough angle following a slick three-man sequence that left the keeper with little chance given the pace and execution of the play. Callender has now started all 10 of Minnesota's MLS matches since arriving from Inter Miami, racking up 38 saves and four clean sheets, and he'll look to build on that in Saturday's matchup against Columbus Crew.

Drake Callender
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Callender See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Callender See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 31, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 12, 2024