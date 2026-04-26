Drake Callender News: Six saves in defeat

Callender made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Los Angeles Football Club.

Callender stood tall with six saves in Saturday's 1-0 MLS home loss to LAFC at Allianz Field, coming up with his top moment after the break when he denied Nathan Ordaz point-blank after the forward slipped in behind Minnesota's back line on a quick counter. The only shot that beat him came early, as David Martinez finished in the ninth minute from a tough angle following a slick three-man sequence that left the keeper with little chance given the pace and execution of the play. Callender has now started all 10 of Minnesota's MLS matches since arriving from Inter Miami, racking up 38 saves and four clean sheets, and he'll look to build on that in Saturday's matchup against Columbus Crew.