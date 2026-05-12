Drake Callender News: Three saves

Callender had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Austin FC.

Callender turned aside three of five Austin shots on goal Sunday as Minnesota dropped points from a winning position in a 2-2 draw. Across his last five starting appearances, the experienced keeper has made 14 saves and five clearances while conceding five times and recording two clean sheets. Callender's next opportunity to impress is likely to come Wednesday when Minnesota hosts Colorado.