Drake Callender News: Three saves in defeat

Callender had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution.

Callender was beaten twice in Saturday's 1-2 defeat at Gillette Stadium, first conceding Carles Gil's penalty, then left helpless in the second half when Luca Langoni fired a right-footed shot past his outstretched dive at the far post following a two-on-two counterattack. The American goalkeeper made several sharp interventions to keep his side in the match during a first half in which New England generated sustained pressure, but was let down by a defense that struggled against the hosts' transitions throughout. Callender has now conceded 21 goals, made 46 saves and kept four clean sheets across 14 MLS appearances this season, and will look to bounce back in the next match against Real Salt Lake.