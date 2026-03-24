Drake Callender News: Two saves in 0-0 draw

Callender had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Callender kept his second clean sheet this season as he helped his side to a 0-0 draw to Seattle. He has kept a clean sheet in both of his home games this season, but has conceded 11 goals across his three away games. He has made at least two saves in each game he has played in so far this season.