Drissa Camara News: Two shots in defeat

Camara had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Cagliari. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Camara picked up his first start in 14 appearances on the season and delivered a solid effort by recording two shots for a third consecutive game. However, this also marked his second straight game without a shot on target. Additionally, Camara accounted for a chance created for the first time in six outings. On the defensive side, he set a season high with three tackles won.