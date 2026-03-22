Dro Fernandez News: First goal since joining

Fernandez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 win over Nice.

Fernandez came off the bench in the 76th minute of Saturday's 4-0 win over Nice, scoring his first senior goal off an Ousmane Dembele assist just minutes after entering the match. The Spaniard holds a rotational role but has seen regular minutes in Ligue 1 since his arrival, allowing him to gain experience and showcase his qualities, particularly his technical ability in tight spaces and his forward thinking play. The midfielder has started three of his last four Ligue 1 appearances, recording one goal and three key passes, and should continue to see playing time with his club still competing in multiple competitions, including the Champions League.