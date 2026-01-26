Fernandez has just taken his first steps in professional football with his former team, but he's already projecting himself as a good prospect, having tallied three chances created and one assist in 149 minutes of play during the current campaign. The creative midfielder will continue to develop his skills under the guidance of his compatriot Luis Enrique at one of the strongest teams in Europe. However, in the short term, he may have to settle for a backup role and feature when there's rotation or when players like Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz (knee) are unavailable.