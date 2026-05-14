Duane Holmes News: Own goal during start

Holmes had an own goal and three clearances in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Holmes' own goal kick-started what would be a scoring onslaught for Real Salt Lake. For the 2026 Dynamo's first six games, he started each matchup. But after the latter half of their contests saw them lose every time, they switched tactics, focusing on a four-defender formation without him starting. It seems to have worked, with Holmes' latest appearance including his only start post-change. Considering that the Dynamo have three games scheduled this week, it makes sense he played so that more preferred starters can rest.