Duane Holmes News: Signs with Houston
Holmes has signed with Houston out of free agency, according to his new club.
Holmes heading back to the States to join his new club after some time in England, having most recently served with Preston North End. He signs with the club until 2026, holding a club option through 2028. He will have to work into the team but could gain some decent time, with a rotational to reserve role likely to start.
