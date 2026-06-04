Nazon has been named in Haiti's World Cup squad as the focal point of the attack under coach Sebastien Migne, arriving at the tournament as Haiti's all-time leading scorer and designated penalty taker with 44 goals in 74 international appearances.

Nazon contributed one goal and one assist across 10 appearances this season with Esteghlal in the Persian Gulf Pro League, a limited output that reflects a campaign disrupted by limited playing time. His physical presence, ability to hold up play and experience across six clubs in six different countries give him the tactical intelligence and composure needed to lead the line against some of the best defensive units in the world. For Haiti, Nazon is far more than just a goal scorer in a tournament context. His leadership, experience and penalty-taking responsibility make him one of the most important figures in Migne's squad, and his record as the country's all-time top scorer gives him a status within the group that extends well beyond his club contributions this season. Haiti face Brazil, Morocco and Scotland in Group C, and Nazon's ability to deliver in the biggest moments will be one of the key factors in how far the Grenadiers can go in their historic first World Cup appearance.