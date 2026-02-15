Dudu Teodora Injury: Assists, subs off Sunday

Teodora provided an assist but left the field with a potential injury during Sunday's game versus Santos.

Teodora set up Mauro Zaleta through a clever pass in the 53rd minute before picking up an undisclosed issue against the Laguneros. The forward may now be dealing with a problem, so it's unclear if he'll be available for upcoming fixtures. If both him and Fabio (leg) are ruled out, Mazatlan will see their attacking options reduced to Brian Alejandro Rubio, Yoel Barcenas and new signing Josue Ovalle.