Dudu Teodora News: Delivers assist on Wednesday

Teodora made an assist, sent in two inaccurate crosses and drew two fouls during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toluca.

Teodora was having a very quiet outing but in the 75th he came alive with an assist for Gabriel Lopez to give Mazatlan their first lead. This was just the third assist of the year for the attacker, who became a full-time starter in January but is still to deliver consistent fantasy value since he joined the team before the start of the campaign.