Dudu Teodora News: In starting XI Saturday

Teodora (undisclosed) has been included in Mazatlan's starting lineup to face Tijuana on Saturday.

Teodora is making his fifth consecutive Liga MX start after avoiding significant consequences from the problem that forced him to leave the field against Santos. The forward has assisted once but recorded no goals over his first six appearances of 2026. While he's part of a struggling offense, Teodora could continue to have a few chances to produce while Fabio (leg) is sidelined.