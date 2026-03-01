Dudu Teodora News: Scores in win over Pachuca

Teodora scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win against Pachuca.

Teodora capitalized on a big chance in front of goal and found the net through a right-footed touch in first-half stoppage time Friday. That was his first goal since joining the Canoneros in July and emphasized his upward trend over the last few matchups. He's now settled as part of a two-man front line alongside Brian Alejandro Rubio in Fabio's (leg) absence. In addition to his lone goal and assist, Teodora has taken 10 shots (six on target) across his latest five starts.