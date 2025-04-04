Duje Caleta-Car Injury: Leaves training Friday

Caleta-Car is out for Saturday's match against Lille after leaving training early Friday and not making the squad list.

Caleta-Car looks to be on the outside looking in for Saturday, as the defender was forced out of training early Friday, appearing to have suffered an injury. This did force him off of the squad list for the contest, proving the injury is at least a bit concerning. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, as he has not seen the field in their past three outings.