Duje Caleta-Car headshot

Duje Caleta-Car Injury: Suffers discomfort Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Caleta-Car (undisclosed) was forced off in the 69th minute of Saturday's win over Levante with discomfort, according to El Desmarque.

Caleta-Car's early exit came just minutes after the hour-mark, leaving coach Matarazzo sweating on the fitness of his center-back ahead of next week's clash against Alaves and the Copa del Rey final against Atletico Madrid in two weeks. The nature of the issue is not yet known and further assessment over the coming days will determine the severity. Aritz Elustondo is in line to step into the central defense if Caleta-Car needs to sit out any fixtures in the near future.

Duje Caleta-Car
Real Sociedad
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