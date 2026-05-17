Duje Caleta-Car News: Available after ban
Caleta-Car is an option again following the suspension he served Sunday against Valencia.
Caleta-Car will have a decent chance of bouncing back to a starting position in the final game of the season, challenging Igor Zubeldia and Jon Martin at center-back. The experienced defender has racked up a variety of stats throughout the campaign, having posted multiple clearances and blocks in each of his last three matches played.
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