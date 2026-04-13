Duje Caleta-Car headshot

Duje Caleta-Car News: Comical own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Caleta-Car had an own goal and one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Caleta-Car and the Real Sociedad goalkeeper's miscommunication Saturday led to an own goal to open the scoring in a frenetic 3-3 draw versus Deportivo Alaves. Despite the difficult start to the fixture, the central defender led the Real Sociedad defensive effort with eight clearances. Across his last five appearances (four starts) Caleta-Car has made 28 clearances and seven interceptions while playing the full 90 minutes three times.

Duje Caleta-Car
Real Sociedad
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