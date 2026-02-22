Duje Caleta-Car headshot

Duje Caleta-Car News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Caleta-Car scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Oviedo.

Caleta-Car scored during Saturday's draw, but that's not likely a sign of any major offensive outbursts going forward. The defender only put a single shot on goal Saturday and sent in just one cross, likely showing the limits to his offensive upside. Caleta-Car will hope to thrive against some weaker opponents, but even then goal contributions are likely to be few and far between.

Duje Caleta-Car
Real Sociedad
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duje Caleta-Car See More
