Duje Caleta-Car News: Not suspended anymore

The Disciplinary Committee has rescinded Caleta-Car's yellow card against Getafe, so he'll be available to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, the club announced Friday.

Caleta-Car has been a regular starter at center-back all season long for Real Sociedad, so this is a huge boost for the team. Expect the Croatian defender to keep his place in the starting lineup as long as he stays with four yellow cards to his name.