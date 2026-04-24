Duje Caleta-Car headshot

Duje Caleta-Car News: Not suspended anymore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Disciplinary Committee has rescinded Caleta-Car's yellow card against Getafe, so he'll be available to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, the club announced Friday.

Caleta-Car has been a regular starter at center-back all season long for Real Sociedad, so this is a huge boost for the team. Expect the Croatian defender to keep his place in the starting lineup as long as he stays with four yellow cards to his name.

Duje Caleta-Car
Real Sociedad
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