Duje Caleta-Car News: Returns to Lyon after loan spell
Caleta-Car will return to parent club Lyon after his loan spell at Real Sociedad, the club announced.
Caleta-Car contributed one goal, 24 tackles, 28 interceptions and 129 clearances across 27 La Liga appearances (24 starts) during his time with Real Sociedad, having been a reliable and consistent defensive presence throughout the campaign. Real Sociedad expressed their gratitude for his commitment to the club and wished him well for the next chapter of his career as he heads back to France.
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