Duje Caleta-Car News: Set for suspension
Caleta-Car picked up his fifth yellow card of the season midweek against Girona, and will now serve a one-match suspension for Real Sociedad's upcoming fixture against Valencia.
The Croatian centre-back has been a consistent and commanding presence at the heart of the defense, and Aritz Elustondo is poised to fill the void, in what will be a farewell appearance for the long-serving defender at the Reale Arena. Caleta-Car will then return to the starting lineup for the club's season finale against Espanyol.
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