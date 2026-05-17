Duje Caleta-Car News: Set for suspension

Caleta-Car picked up his fifth yellow card of the season midweek against Girona, and will now serve a one-match suspension for Real Sociedad's upcoming fixture against Valencia.

The Croatian centre-back has been a consistent and commanding presence at the heart of the defense, and Aritz Elustondo is poised to fill the void, in what will be a farewell appearance for the long-serving defender at the Reale Arena. Caleta-Car will then return to the starting lineup for the club's season finale against Espanyol.