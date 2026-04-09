Duje Caleta-Car News: Trains normally, set to start
Caleta-Car (undisclosed) trained normally Tuesday and is set to start Saturday's clash against Alaves, according to Angel Lopez of Diario Vasco.
Caleta-Car had been a concern after requesting a substitution during the win over Levante, but his clean training session puts any serious injury fears to rest. The Croatian center-back is now penciled in to partner Aritz Elustondo in the heart of the defense against Alaves on Saturday, with Jon Martin suspended and several other defenders still unavailable. His timely recovery is a real boost for cpach Matarazzo heading into a packed schedule that includes the Copa del Rey final against Atletico on April 18.
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