Duje Caleta-Car News: Won't play vs. Rayo Vallecano

Caleta-Car will be suspended for Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Getafe.

The Croatian center-back has been a regular at the back for the Donostiarra outfit, starting in seven of the team's last eight games while racking up one goal, seven tackles, 11 interceptions and 48 clearances in that stretch. The absence of Caleta-Car means Artiz Elustondo should start next to Jon Martin at center-back.