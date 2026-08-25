Duk News: Logs assist in win

Duk delivered an assist, had one shot on goal, sent in five crosses (one accurate) and made four tackles (all won) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Cruz Azul.

Duk was a difference-maker during the first half as he made the assist for Edgar Zaldivar to open the scoring and then generated the play that led to Atlas' second goal despite not being credited with the helper that time. The combination of speed and skill is there and, once settled, the winger can become a nightmare matchup for Liga MX defenders.