Duk News: Red card rescinded

Duk is available after the FMF disciplinary committee reviewed his red card and overturned the suspension he earned in the week three matchup against Monterrey.

Duk won't be forced to miss more time, so he'll likely retain a starting spot on the right flank unless there's rotation following a busy period of Liga MX and Leagues Cup action. His potential appearance means Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez may remain in a central or left-sided position while leaving Jesus Serrato among the substitutes. Still, Duk has failed to stand out since scoring his only goal in the first of his six games played for Atlas so far, and he'll need to improve in order to retain considerable upside going forward.