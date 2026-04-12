Duncan McGuire Injury: Out with knock

McGuire is sidelined Sunday against Columbus Crew because of a knock he suffered in training, Mike Gramajo of WESH reports.

McGuire had come off the bench in the previous game but was completely excluded from the trip to Columbus, with Tiago Souza and Martin Ojeda playing up front. McGuire is now questionable for subsequent fixtures while he aims to recover in the near future. He has scored once goal from six shots (four on target) this season.