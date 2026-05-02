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Duncan McGuire News: Back on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

McGuire (lower leg) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Inter Miami.

McGuire should be able to feature as a substitute, potentially replacing Justin Ellis or Martin Ojeda up front Saturday. In that case, the 25-year-old will aim to raise his current counts of six shots (four on target) and one goal over six matches played. He'll hope to regain a major role at some point if he avoids any injury setback.

Duncan McGuire
Orlando City SC
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