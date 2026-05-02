Duncan McGuire News: Back on bench
McGuire (lower leg) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Inter Miami.
McGuire should be able to feature as a substitute, potentially replacing Justin Ellis or Martin Ojeda up front Saturday. In that case, the 25-year-old will aim to raise his current counts of six shots (four on target) and one goal over six matches played. He'll hope to regain a major role at some point if he avoids any injury setback.
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