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Duncan McGuire News: Scores first season goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

McGuire scored a goal off two shots (both on target) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

McGuire returned to the starting XI after coming off the bench during the previous outing and made most of the chance as he appeared at the right place to slot the ball home after a rebound off the post to open the scoring in the 18th minute. This was the first goal of the year for the forward, who missed a significant part of the last campaign due to an injury but still returned for this season as an important piece on the team.

Duncan McGuire
Orlando City SC
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