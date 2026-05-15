Duncan McGuire headshot

Duncan McGuire News: Scores off the bench in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

McGuire scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia Union.

McGuire scored to put Orlando 3-1 ahead with less than 20 minutes to go, before they went on to win the game 4-3. This is the forward's second goal of the year, having been on the bench in the last three games for Orlando and playing 31 minutes or less.

Duncan McGuire
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan McGuire See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Duncan McGuire See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024