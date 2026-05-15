Duncan McGuire News: Scores off the bench in 4-3 win

McGuire scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia Union.

McGuire scored to put Orlando 3-1 ahead with less than 20 minutes to go, before they went on to win the game 4-3. This is the forward's second goal of the year, having been on the bench in the last three games for Orlando and playing 31 minutes or less.