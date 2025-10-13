McGuire came on in the 18th minute after defender Robin Jansson's injury and set up the team's only goal six minutes later from his lone chance created, while also completing a season-high 15 passes. Since returning from a shoulder injury in September, He has made two starts and three substitute appearances, marking his second contribution after scoring once earlier. The forward had limited starting opportunities even before the injury, with just three starts in 13 appearances, producing one goal and one assist for a total of two goals and two assists in 17 appearances.