Duncan McGuire News: Three shots off bench
McGuire had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
McGuire was on the bench for the third straight game following his return from a shoulder injury but had more impact this time by playing 20 minutes more than in his previous two appearances. He registered three shots and provided a boost that helped his team secure the win. Although he did not contribute a goal or an assist, his presence may have played a role in unsettling the opposing defense late in the game. His next chance to feature will come against Philadelphia on Saturday.
