Duran Ferree News: Concedes game's only goal
Ferree had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo.
Ferree didn't have to face much but he ultimately only made one save and gave up the game's only goal in a 1-0 loss. He has a good chance to improve his stat line against Portland, a team that has scored 11 goals in eight MLS matches but struggles to defend and has conceded 18 goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now