Duran Ferree headshot

Duran Ferree News: Concedes game's only goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Ferree had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo.

Ferree didn't have to face much but he ultimately only made one save and gave up the game's only goal in a 1-0 loss. He has a good chance to improve his stat line against Portland, a team that has scored 11 goals in eight MLS matches but struggles to defend and has conceded 18 goals.

Duran Ferree
San Diego FC
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