Duran Ferree News: Gives up late equalizer
Ferree registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.
Ferree was solid for most of the contest but conceded a goal in the 80th minute which cost San Diego two points. The goalkeeper has a somewhat tough matchup looming against Austin FC, a side which has eight goals in its last four matches heading into its Sunday contest against Minnesota.
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