Duran Ferree News: Secures clean sheet

Ferree registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 5-0 win over CF Montreal.

Ferree made his first career start and recorded two saves to secure a clean sheet in Saturday's win over CF Montreal. The young goalkeeper was inserted into the lineup as a precaution surrounding CJ Dos Santos' return and due to Pablo Sisniega's suspension, but he made the most of his opportunity and showcased his potential. It remains uncertain who will start in goal for Monday's matchup against St. Louis City.