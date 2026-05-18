Duran Ferree News: Three saves in draw

Ferree made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Ferree made three saves in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Cincinnati, producing his best stop in the first half when he came off his line sharply to deny Kenji Mboma Dem's attempted second goal, before standing firm against a Cincinnati side that registered six shots on target across the 90 minutes. The San Diego native operates as a composed shot-stopper who distributes confidently and handles crosses well. Ferree has now made 41 saves, kept four clean sheets and conceded 19 goals across 13 MLS appearances this season, continuing to establish himself as the clear No. 1 goalkeeper in his side's hierarchy ahead of the World Cup break.