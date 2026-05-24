Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Called up for derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Vlahovic (thigh) has been included in Juventus' squad list for Sunday's clash with Torino.

Vlahovic is healthy enough to be at least an option, as he's dealing with simple muscle fatigue, but might only see some part-time use after starting in the last two games. Jonathan David would lead the attack if Vlahovic began on the bench. The latter has taken at least three shots in the last three tilts, accumulating 14 attempts (five on target), scoring twice and creating two scoring chances during that stretch.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
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