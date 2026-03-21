Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Called up for Sassuolo game

Vlahovic (thigh) has been named in Juventus' squad list to face Sassuolo on Saturday.

Vlahovic is available for the first time since late November after enduring a severe thigh injury that needed surgery. He'll likely be eased into action in the next few fixtures. He joins Jeremie Boga, Jonathan David and Lois Openda among the options to lead the line. He has tallied six goals, two assists and 40 shots (20 on target) in 17 appearances (10 starts)