Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Closing in on return
Vlahovic (thigh) has trained fully with no hiccups for a couple of weeks but won't be selected for Saturday's clash with Udinese, Sky Italy reported.
Vlahovic has been gradually ramping up for about a month and a half after sustaining a serious thigh injury that required surgery in late November. He's about to receive the final green light, but will have to wait for a match or two to be part of the squad. Jonathan David, Lois Openda and Kenan Yildiz will keep leading the line.
