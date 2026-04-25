Dusan Vlahovic headshot

Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Could be back versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Vlahovic (calf) practiced with no limitations Saturday and could be selected for Sunday's clash with Milan, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Vlahovic will go through another fitness test on game day, but he's trending positively after skipping two fixtures because of a calf problem. He had made just one short appearance following a major thigh injury before picking up another physical problem. He'll eventually challenge Jeremie Boga and Jonathan David once close to 100 percent.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
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